× Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin named NHL’s No. 1 star of the week

CHICAGO – In a week where the Blackhawks guaranteed their home ice advantage through the Western Conference Playoffs, no one was better than “The Breadman.”

On Monday, the NHL recognized him for that fact.

The league named Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin its No. 1 star after perhaps the forward’s most productive week of the season. In four games this week he scored five goals along with an assist as the team won two games, lost one in regulation and another in overtime.

Panarin scored a goal in each of the four games and had two against the Penguins in a 5-1 victory on March 29th. Those points brought the second-year forward to 29 goals and 43 assists, with his 79 total points ranking second on the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks finish the regular season this week with a trio of games out West, facing the Avalanche on Tuesday, the Ducks on Thursday and then the Kings to end the year on Saturday.