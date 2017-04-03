At least 10 killed in explosion at metro station in Russia

MOSCOW — Ten people have been killed in twin blasts on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, state-run TASS reported.

At least one of the explosions took place on a subway car at the Sennaya Ploshchad station.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin was aware of the reports of the explosions, according to state-run Russia 24.

Putin was in St. Petersburg speaking at an event earlier Monday but it was not clear if he was still in the city.

“According to the very first preliminary information, about 10 people were killed in the explosion,” a source told TASS, noting the exact number of victims was still being established.

St. Petersburg is Russia’s second city.

