A glimpse of sun, flooding rains, and strong winds/wet snow coming up

As clouds and diminishing rain associated with low pressure departs to our east, clouds and a new round of showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of a more intense center of low pressure will approach the Chicago area from the southwest. In between we may briefly catch glimpses of sun in the afternoon Tuesday.

The leading edge of a broad area of rain with embedded thunderstorms should overspread Chicago later Tuesday night and Wednesday forenoon. Heavy downpours dumping well over an inch of rain will likely result in widespread flooding problems – pooling of water in low-lying areas/viaducts, overflowing streams, and force swollen rivers out of banks or extend current flooding.

As that low pressure moves east, much colder air riding strong north winds gusting over 40 miles per hour will cause rain to change over to wet sticking snow later Wednesday night into Thursday.