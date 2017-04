× $1000 reward for information leading to killer of 62-year-old Army veteran

CHICAGO — A reward has been posted as Chicago police look for the killer of an Army veteran.

Robert Cox was found in an alley near 85th and south Peoria early Sunday morning.

Cox was stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck.

He was 62.

$1000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

Anyone with information should call 800-883-5587.