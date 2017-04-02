West Side shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men are dead and three others in critical condition after six people were shot in East Garfield Park Sunday evening, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

According to police, a group of men were standing on the 3500 block of West Van Buren around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, pulled up. Police say multiple people exited the vehicle and began firing.

A 27-year-old and a 23-year-old man were struck in the chest and killed. A 23-year-old man shot in the back, 24-year-old man shot in the chest, back, and leg, and male in his 20's shot in the chest are all reported in critical condition at Cook County Hospital. A 26-year-old man who was hit in the leg is reported as in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police say all of the victims except the last have been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.