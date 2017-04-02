Volunteers send lifelines from home to U.S. troops serving overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEELING -- For six years now, volunteers with Help USA Troops have given what they could to our men and women in uniform.

A small army of people of all ages comes together to stuff boxes with everything from toothpaste to popcorn, along with a note from the Northwest Side community expressing their thanks and support. Each box also includes a reminder of the fallen soldier who it honors. It's a way of honoring those who serve, and those who have paid the ultimate price.

Sean Lewis has the story.

Visit helpusatroops.com to learn more and find out how to donate.