Sunday Brunch: PB & J Chicken Wings

The Chef from Jake Melnick's Corner Tap shared his recipe for Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings.

For the wings it’s a two- step cooking process.

We dredge the raw wing in seasoned flour. ( 2 cups all purpose flour, 1 T seasoned salt, ½ t garlic salt, ¼ ground white pepper

The wings are fresh, not frozen. We first cook the wings in fryer at 350 for 6 minutes. Take out and cool on sheet tray.

We cook the wings to order approx. 6-8 minutes at 350 again to crisp up and get to proper temperature, 165.

Add a touch of S & P and toss in bowl with sauce. If you are making at home you can prep wings ahead of time and then cook the same way we do when you are ready to serve.

Thai Peanut Sauce-

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter-1/2 cup coconut milk

3 T water-1 T fresh lime juice-2 T soy sauce- 1 T fish sauce

1 t red pepper flakes-3 cloves garlic, minced -

1 T Brown sugar- 1 T-red chili paste

Mix all ingredients in a bowl with a whisk.

In the restaurant we heat all ingredients to soften the peanut butter until smooth. I would just bring some finished warm sauce with me after the demo.

Raspberry Chipotle jam-

16 oz raspberry preserves

2 T chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1 T chopped garlic

1 t fresh lime juice- S & P to taste

In the restaurant we simmer ingredients and then puree until smooth.