× Potential For Significant Rainfall/More Flooding This Week Ahead Across The Chicago Area

Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Chicago IL 345 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2017 /445 AM EDT Sun Apr 2 2017 ...Potential for Significant Rainfall This Week... An active weather pattern is expected this week with more rain we do not need. Current indications are for two strong low pressure areas to affect the region, first on Monday through Monday night and then on Wednesday into Thursday. Between the two storms, at least parts of the area could experience total rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches or more. Given the saturated ground and ongoing minor river flooding from the March 30th event, this potential heavy rain could result in areal flooding of low lying areas and renewed sharp river rises. Plenty of moisture will be available to both of these storm systems, increasing the potential for heavy rain rates and significant rainfall amounts with them. For the first system, confidence is currently highest in rainfall amounts approaching or exceeding one inch occurring along the Interstate 55 corridor, though significant rain remains possible area wide. For the mid to late week system, heavy rainfall is possible area wide depending on the track of the low pressure area.