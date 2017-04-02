× Police seek three men in Albany Park sex assault

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three men who sexually assaulted a woman in the Albany Park neighborhood early yesterday morning.

Police say the 26-year-old woman was walking in the 4600 block of N. Monticello when three men approached her from behind.

They threw her to the ground, sexually assaulted her, then robbed her and ran off.

Police say the suspects were wearing black hoodies. One of them has a tattoo near his right eye that might look like a dagger.