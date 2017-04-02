Police seek second teen in case of sexual assault streamed on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced felony charges against a 14-year-old boy Sunday, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, as well as manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, for the sexual assault of a girl that was shown live on Facebook.

A second warrant is out for the arrest of a 15-year-old, and police are seeking others responsible for luring the 15-year-old girl to a North Lawndale home, preventing her from escaping and gang raping the victim while streaming the attack on Facebook Live.

As many as 40 people watched the rape as it unfolded. Not one viewer called police.

"They should be ashamed of themselves. They've humiliated themselves, humiliated their families, and now they are going to be held accountable for what they did," Johnson said. "It makes you wonder what are we doing, where are we going as a society that people would look at those crimes taking place and not pick up the phone and call 911."

Johnson learned of the attack on March 21, two days after it had happened. A teenager had alerted the girl's family to what had happened and sent screenshots of the rape.

"This was a torture. It not just a sexual assault, this was a torture," community activist Andrew Holmes said Sunday, speaking on behalf of the family.

The victim's mother was taking the photos to the tenth district, where the Superintendent was speaking. Instead, she saw Johnson there and took the photos directly to him. The mother is currently in counseling, as well as her daughter.

"That whole family is totally shaken. But it's a close knit family, and they are pulling it together," Holmes said.

The family was victimized further by a multitude of what CPD calls social media bullying after the attack streamed and circulated. Online comments taunted the girl and her family. The investigation into the attack and what happened in the days that followed has been slowed by the victim's difficulty in sharing details.

"She is having such a difficult time communicating what occurred to her," police Commander Brendan Deenihan said.

Johnson says she is brave.

Her family has been relocated to a safe house as the girl begins to heal. She has not returned to school; police say she will likely transfer.

"She's staying with her close family, 24-7. That's what she needs," Holmes said.