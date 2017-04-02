Over 20,000 join Shamrock Shuffle as running season kicks off in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 20,000 participated in the 38th annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8k Sunday, racing for nearly five miles as the running season finally kicks off in Chicago.

This year's female shuffle winner is Team USA Olympic runner Kim Conley, running for her first time in Chicago.

"I think it's a beautiful city; I really enjoyed running along the lakeshore and going out to different restaurants; it's just got a really fun, vibrant atmosphere here," Conley said.

While there were plenty of elite runners. many more were there not just for the run, but also for the fun of it all.

"We've got people that are reconnecting with friends they may have moved to different parts of the city or Chicagoland, and they are coming back to meet and run together, so this tradition continues," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski.