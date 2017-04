× Man fatally stabbed in Gresham

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed to death overnight in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.

He was found at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, laying face down in an alley in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, with stab wounds to his head and neck.

He was pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The man has not been named, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.