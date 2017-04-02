× How much snow fell during April 1970 storm?

Dear Tom,

My daughter was born April 3, 1970, and I remember that we had a large snowfall a day or two before. How much fell?

— Sigrid Pilgrim, Evanston

Dear Sigrid,

The storm that you are referring to took place April 1-2, 1970. It was the city’s heaviest April snowstorm on record, delivering 10.7 inches of snow. The heavy, wet snow, accompanied by thunder and lightning, was piled into huge drifts by northeast winds gusting in excess of 50 mph. The weight of the snow caused considerable damage to trees, shrubs and power lines. The spring storm forced the relocation of the then-annual preseason Cubs-White Sox City Series to Tulsa, Okla. The storm was the second half of the city’s heaviest late-season snow blitz. Just a week earlier, a similar and even heavier snowstorm dumped 14.3 inches of snow March 25-26.