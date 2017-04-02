× Flood-producing rains return this week

Monday low pressure moving out of the central Plains and tracking northeast over Chicago looks to trigger heavy rains here during the daylight hours — possibly an inch or more in spots, which could cause some localized flooding problems and interfere with the White Sox opener. Severe storms associated with this low pressure struck Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday and are expected to center over southern Alabama on Monday.

After a respite Tuesday, rains will return to the Chicago area Wednesday, associated with another low pressure following almost the same track as Monday’s — again likely producing thunderstorm downpours exacerbating flood problems, most likely pushing swollen rivers and streams into extended floods.

Cold air will follow the second low, with rain changing into or mixing with wet snow later Wednesday night into Thursday.