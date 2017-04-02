Dan Roan previews the Cubs’ 2017 season opener from St. Louis on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Rare days for the Cubs have been a little more common over the last few months. That's what happens when you finally win a World Series.

Sunday is another one those moments.

The Cubs open their 2017 season against the Cardinals and do so for the first time in 108 seasons as a defending champion.

It's a most unique opener for Dan Roan, longtime Sports Director of WGN-TV, who is at Busch Stadium to cover the game Sunday night. Before the first pitch, Dan came on Sports Feed to talk about the team's opener with Josh Frydman.

