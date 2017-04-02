× Cubs unveil first starting lineup for the 2017 season after roster finalized

ST LOUIS – The celebration is officially over. The road to a repeat begins tonight.

The Cubs begin their 2017 season tonight against the Cardinals in St. Louis at 7:35 PM at Busch Stadium. It will be the first regular season game the Cubs will play as a defending World Series champion since 1909.

Just before 2 PM on Sunday, Joe Maddon revealed his first lineup for the 2017 season.

As he’s discussed all offseason, Kyle Schwarber will lead off and play left field while being followed by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Addison Russell’s back is fully healthy and he’ll bat fifth behind Ben Zobrist. Per Maddon’s usual batting order quirk, pitcher Jon Lester will bat 8th with Javy Baez batting 9th and playing second base.

Earlier in the day the Cubs officially set their roster in the way they talked about before leaving Mesa last week. Tommy La Stella and Matt Szczur both remain on the roster while pitcher Brian Duensing heads to the ten-day disabled list.