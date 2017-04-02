× Carlos Rodon heads to the DL as the White Sox finalize their opening day roster

CHICAGO – Rick Renteria told reporters that his final roster for opening day wouldn’t have many surprises.

Indeed he was right.

On Sunday the manager released his first 25-man roster for the White Sox opening day on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Tigers. As expected, starting pitcher Carlos Rodon starts the season on the ten-day disabled list as he deals with left biceps bursitis.

The talented pitcher was limited throughout training camp with soreness in his arm and made only one start in a Cactus League game but tests showed no major damage so a short time on the disabled list is expected. Outfielder Charlie Tilson (stress reaction in right foot) and pitcher Juan Minaya (right abdominal strain) are also on the ten-day disabled list.

In their place, the White Sox purchased the contracts of infielder Cody Asche, catcher Geovany Soto and pitcher Anthony Swarzak. This final White Sox roster features 12 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.