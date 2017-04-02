Brian Sandalow previews Cubs & White Sox Opening Day on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On both sides of Chicago, a new era begins.

For the Cubs, it's the first time the team hasn't been saddled with the failures of their past. For the first time in 108 years, the team comes into a season as the reigning World Series champions.

As for the White Sox, they are starting a season with a new manager and a number of different players as the team looks to rebuild from the bottom up.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times came on Sports Feed on Sunday night to discuss both teams on the show with Josh Frydman.

