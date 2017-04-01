Man killed outside home, teen shot in head in violent start to April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- April got off to a violent beginning Saturday, with one man gunned down outside his home in west Pullman and a 15-year-old boy found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 35-year-old Terry Torrence called 911 to say his home was being burglarized. By the time police arrived, he was dead. Police found his body in the doorway of his West Pullman home with a gunshot wound to the head and buttocks.

"It’s senseless, you know, nobody wants to bury their child,” said Torrence's stepmother, Jacquelyn Torrence.

Saturday afternoon, the violence continued when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in an alley in the 2100 block of north Tripp Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

According to police, the teen was confronted by two unknown males before one fired multiple shots, striking him in the head. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The shootings come on the heels of a violent week in Chicago, where seven people were killed in the South Shore neighborhood on Thursday alone.

While violence persists in many neighborhoods, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he was encouraged by improvements in March crime statistics, with police saying shootings are down 15 percent for the year.

"We are seeing huge progress in terms of seeing the reduction, reducing violent crime," Johnson said.

Police attribute the so-called reduction in violent crime to technology, officers working harder, and the community speaking up to make sure people are held accountable.

Torrence’s family says they’re not convinced.

"My brother was just killed. Crime isn’t down. It just isn’t," said Torrence's sister, Shareta Simpson.

Torrence’s family asks anyone who has any information about his murder to call police.