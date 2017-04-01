× Divers rescue two men from Chicago River after police chase

CHICAGO — Two men were rescued from the North branch of the Chicago River early this morning. They landed there after a police chase.

Police noticed a stolen Hummer H-2 while they were on patrol at around 11:00 p.m. last night.

They attempted to pull the Hummer over, but the driver accelerated and crashed into a parked car.

It happened in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood, near the 2800 block of W. Leland.

The two suspects got out of the Hummer and took off on foot. They headed down a steep embankment, into the Chicago River.

Divers found the pair more than an hour later. One was taken in fair condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The other is in police custody.