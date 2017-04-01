× Clouds and a chance of showers later Sunday into Monday

The week ahead will see a very progressive upper flow pattern – first steering low pressure developing in Texas northeast toward the Ohio River Valley Sunday, passing to our south on Monday. Chicago will be positioned on the northern edge of that system, experiencing cloudiness and some scattered showers later Sunday into Monday. Next a strong low pressure system will come together in the central plains Tuesday, tracking east-northeast with showers and strong thunderstorms expected here Wednesday into Thursday.

As the mid-week low pressure moves off to the east, strong north to northeast winds on the backside of the departing low pressure will pull cold Canadian-source air into the Great Lakes and Midwest. Temperatures will struggle to warm very far into the 40s Thursday as rain may change over to wet snow before ending later Thursday night. Cold air will still hold Friday, but a return to southwesterly winds looks to warm things up next weekend.