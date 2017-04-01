× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs Atlanta

* The Hawks (3-0) will be looking to sweep this season series for the third time in franchise history, as well as for the second consecutive year.* Atlanta is attempting 4.9 (25.1-20.2) more free throws per game than its opponents this season. Entering this weekend, only Charlotte (+5.0) had a better differential.

* Entering this weekend Chicago was in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, 1.0 game out of the final postseason spot. The Bulls entered this weekend with the easiest remaining strength of schedule of any team (.354).

* Dwight Howard picked up his sixth 20+ rebound of the season when he pulled down 20 against the 76ers on Wednesday. Howard is the first Hawks’ player with at least six games with 20+ boards in a season since Dikembe Mutombo (8) in 2000-01.

* Nikola Mirotic has made 20 three-point field goals over his last four contests (20/32, .625 3P%). The most he has had in his NBA career over a five-game span is 23 (March 29-April 5, 2016).

* Jimmy Butler has 24 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 2016-17. The last Bulls’ player to have more such performances in a season was Michael Jordan (26) in 1995-96. Butler has had 20/5/5 in three straight, and in four of his last five, contests.