Blackhawks clinch Central Division, top seed in Western Conference

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks had the day off Saturday, but still clinched the Central Division crown for the first time since 2012.

The Nashville Predators 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild locked up the Hawks 16th division title and the top seed in the Western Conference.

As a result, the Blackhawks are ensured home-ice through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This is the team’s ninth consecutive trip to the postseason, which is the second-longest active in the NHL, trailing only the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blackhawks­ currently have 107 points and a 50-21-7 record with four regular-season games remaining.