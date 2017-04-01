× Arrest made in sex assault streamed on Facebook Live

CHICAGO, Ill. — Chicago Police say they’ve made an arrest in the sexual assault of a teen that was streamed live on Facebook.

In the video the girl could be seen being assaulted by several young men who also appeared to be teenagers. She was missing for more than a day before police located her.

In a press release late Saturday night, Chicago Police announced they had made an arrest in the case but did not provide any additional information.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to update the media during a Sunday morning press conference.