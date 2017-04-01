× 12-year-old autistic girl missing from North Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl with autism is missing from her home in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Michaela Padilla left the home in the 3700 block of West George Street Friday afternoon, without her parents’ permission.

She was last seen wearing a blue-green winter jacket covered in peace signs.

Padilla is 5’0, 112 pounds, white and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her parents say she might seem aggressive due to her autism.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.

Click here to view police alert