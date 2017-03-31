WGN talks to Kenny Loggins about his inspirations, finding fame at the movies and making the business better for the next generation of musicians

Part 1



WGN producer Tyra Martin sat down with award winning musician and let's be honest, national treasure, Kenny Loggins when he visited Chicago this month.

During the generous interview Kenny talks about the moment he realized that he was a story teller and the beauty of putting those stories to music. And did you know that one of the most recognizable soundtrack songs ever made started out as something he was just playing around with?

Kenny was in town to speak to an intimate group at Virgin Hotel, as part of a SoundExchange series that teams artists leading the way into the future with legends. In part 2 of the interview he told us how important it is to honor the work of both the songwriter and performer.

