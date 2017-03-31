Watch live video of April the Giraffe, expected to give birth today or this weekend

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zoo officials at Animal Adventure Park say the Internet’s favorite pregnant giraffe is closer than ever to giving birth.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, zoo officials delivered VERY promising news:

“The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr. Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

