Sun returns with milder temperatures Saturday

Under transient high pressure, skies will brighten with light winds and mild temperatures across the Chicago area Saturday. Quite the turn-around from the overcast skies and heavy rains experienced the last couple days in March. The calendar-day rainfall of 1.87-inches on March 30th was the fifth-wettest March day in records dating back to 1871, and the wettest since 2.50-inches back on March 19, 1948. Much of our area received 2-inches or more during the 2-day period, causing many rivers to rise to bankfull with minor flooding at several points.

Low pressure developing in Texas will head northeast toward the Ohio River Valley Sunday, passing to our south on Monday. Chicago will be positioned on the northern edge of that system experiencing cloudiness and some scattered light showers later Sunday into Monday. A strong low pressure system will approach from the southwest later Tuesday with showers and strong thunderstorms expected here Wednesday into Thursday.