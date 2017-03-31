Midday Fix: Exercises for TV watchers

Pilates ProWorks

765 W. Adams

Chicago

(312) 285-2602

www.pilatesproworks.com

Exercises:

4x planks:

A one hour TV show has an average of 5 commercial breaks, which are up to 4 minutes in length. Pick one kind of plank to do for the duration of each commercial. Forearm plank, side plank, plank with shoulder taps (right hand taps left shoulder, left hand taps right shoulder), mountain climbers (right knee tucks to right elbow, left knee tucks to left elbow), plank leg lifts (lift right leg, then lift left leg). Muscles targeted: shoulders, triceps, chest, core, glutes.

Bulgarian lunges:

Stand in front of your couch, feet hip width apart. Step your right leg back onto couch, hips squared, shoulders over hips. Inhale, bending left knee to 90 degrees, exhale drive through the heel of your left leg to stand. Repeat on both sides. Muscles targeted: glutes, quads, obliques, postural muscles. (pic 1)

Pre-loaded push-ups:

Place feet on couch, hands on floor in a decline plank position. Inhale, keeping heels high, bend knees and send hips back over heels to load shoulders, then straighten legs to plank position and lower to a push-up. Muscles targeted: shoulders, chest, triceps, core, quads. (pics 3/4)

Incline tricep push-ups:

Place hands on couch, feet on floor in incline plank position. Take two small steps backward so arms are extended towards couch at 45 degrees. Keeping core engaged to protect lower back, inhale and lower forearms to couch. Exhale press arms back to straightened position, squeezing triceps. Muscles targeted: triceps, shoulders, core, back. (pics 5/6)

Single leg bridges:

Lie on back, feet hip width apart on couch, knees bent at 90 degrees. Exhale lift into a bridge, extend right leg to ceiling. Inhale lower hips to floor, exhale lift back into single leg bridge. Repeat on both sides. Muscles targeted: hamstrings, glutes, obliques, back.

Teaser twist:

From a seated position, lift the legs to tabletop position and hinge back at the waist until torso is at a 45 degrees angle to the hips. Keeping back straight and toes lifted off floor, clasp hands in front of chest and twist shoulders from left to right, squeezing obliques as you twist. Muscles targeted: back, abs, obliques

Tricep dips/reverse plank:

Sit on couch facing TV. Place hands next to hips, plant feet on floor, legs straight out in front. Inhale bend elbows and dip hips down towards the floor. Exhale and straighten arms, squeezing through the triceps to extend. Lift hips and open chest to ceiling, squeezing shoulder blades together until body is a straight line from head to toes. Do not arch back. Muscles targeted: triceps, shoulders, back, core