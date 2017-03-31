Lunchbreak: Spicy zucchini soup, prepared by Summer Rayne Oakes

Summer Rayne Oakes

SugarDetoxMe: 100+ Recipes to Curb Cravings and Take Back Your Health

March 31

6:30 p.m.

Spicy Zucchini Soup

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons coconut oil

2 medium zucchini, diced

2 cups vegetable broth,

1 cup curly kale

1/4 cup fresh mint

1–2 teaspoons red chili paste

1/2 can (6.75 ounces) coconut milk

juice of 1 lime

1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt (optional)

Directions:

Heat the coconut oil in a medium saucepan. Add the zucchini and saute for 2 minutes. Add the vegetable broth and simmer over medium heat for 4–6 minutes. Add the kale, mint, and chili paste. Cover the saucepan and cook the broth for 2 minutes, then blend the mixture with an immersion blender or regular blender until it’s green and creamy. Add the coconut milk to the soup, blend it some more, add the lime juice, and taste. Add salt, if necessary. Top the soup with a little swirl of olive oil and serve.

Zucchini Carpaccio with Sun-Dried Tomato, Parsley, Mint and Basil

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons pine nuts

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 juice of lemon

8 small zucchini, thinly sliced

zest of 1 lemon

1 Tablespoon basil, chiffonade

1 Tablespoon mint, chiffonade

1 Tablespoon parsley roughly chopped

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

Directions:

Toast the pine nuts for 1 minute in a nonstick skillet over low heat with 1 Tablespoon of the olive oil. Remove the pine nuts. Next saute the sun-dried tomatoes over medium heat for 2 minutes. Set the skillet aside. Mix together the lemon juice and the remainder of the olive oil in a small bowl. Add the sliced zucchini to the bowl and toss. Arrange the zucchini on individual plates, top with the sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzle with any remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Scatter the pine nuts over the top. Sprinkle the lemon zest, basil, mint, and parsley over the top. Add pepper and a dash of crushed red pepper as optional seasoning.

Zucchini Noodles with Sun-Dried Tomato and Basil

Ingredients:

1 small green zucchini

1 small yellow zucchini

juice of 1 lemon

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes

pinch of pepper, to taste

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

2 ounces microgreens (optional)

Directions:

Spiralize the zucchini. Add the lemon juice and crushed red pepper flakes to the zucchini noodles. Top with the sun-dried tomatoes, pepper, and basil. Sprinkle with microgreens, if you have them.

Spicy Zucchini Omelet

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 shallot, finely diced

1 cup zucchini, chopped finely and patted dry

5 eggs

2 green or red chiles, seeds removed, cut finely

1 teaspoon cumin

6 basil leaves, chopped

harissa or sugar-free hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

Add 1 Tablespoon of the olive oil to a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook the shallot and zucchini for about 5 minutes until the mixture is golden, stirring after a couple of minutes so that it will cook evenly. Remove half of the mixture from the pan. Whisk the eggs with half the chiles and the cumin. Add half the mixture to the pan and make sure the base of the pan is coated evenly. Cover and cook for about 2 minutes over medium heat until the eggs have firmed up. Add one quarter of the basil leaves to the omelet and fold it in half. Sprinkle half of the remaining chiles and basil on top. If more heat is desired, add a little harissa or hot sauce. Repeat the steps to make the second omelet.