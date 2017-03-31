Indiana authorities investigating ‘worst case of ‘sextortion’ they have seen’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE, Ind. – Authorities in Indiana are investigating after a video reportedly showing sexual abuse is posted throughout social media.

Investigators in La Porte are calling this the worst case of “sextortion” they’ve seen in the area.

The video, which is said to show a La Porte High School student being sexually abused, was discovered Thursday.

Investigators say the video shows a particularly heinous crime, but won’t go into detail.

A female student and her family, they say, have been victimized.

School officials sent out a robo call to notify parents.

Investigators are now trying find out who posted the video and stop it from being shared. The internet crimes against children unit and the FBI is investigating.

La Porte County sheriff’s office warns people they could be guilty of felony child pornography charges if they have it or share it.