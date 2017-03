× Flood Warnings/Advisories in effect across the Chicago area

The Chicago National Weather Service has updated Chicago-area River Warnings and Advisories. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast to occur on portions of the Des Plaines, Kankakee, Illinois, East branch of the DuPage, Fox Rivers, and Thornton Creek . Flood Advisories for Rivers near bankfull, but expected to remain just below flood are in effect on other portions of the Des Plaines, DuPage, Fox, Kankakee, Rock, and Little Calumet Rivers, and the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Stages this Friday morning and flood Forecasts are listed in the Summary below…