× FDA approves take-home conception kit

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a take-home kit that could help couples conceive.

The kit is called Conceive X. It’s designed for couples dealing with low sperm count and sperm fertility issues and it’s also covered by insurance.

Doctors say it’s simple and it’s drug and hormone free.

The take-home kit is a lot cheaper than the average $12,000 it costs for a single cycle of invitro fertilization.

With insurance coverage, Conceive X costs just a $25 to $75 co-pay for three months.