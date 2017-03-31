Chicago homicides down in 2017, but numbers still high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Despite the recent string of shootings, crime is actually down in some of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods.

Through Wednesday, there have been 124 homicides this year according to Chicago police -- that's down 9.5 percent from this time last year.

Overall, shootings are down 13-percent.

But this year's murder rate is still one of the highest the city has seen in 17 years.

Police say gun arrests are up 47-percent this year.

A peace march and rally is going to be held this morning outside of Henderson Elementary School, located at 5650 S Wolcott Ave., in memory of 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers.

Gentry-Bowers was shot in the head while playing basketball outside Henderson in February.