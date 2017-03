LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Only six draft picks from the Phil Emery era remain on the Bears roster.

Third-year defensive tackle Ego Ferguson was the latest to be released.

The former second-round pick played in 20 games during his time in Chicago with just one start while recording 36 tackles, two sacks and three pass breakups.

Ferguson missed the entire 2016 campaign with a shoulder injury after sitting out 12 games the year before with a knee injury.