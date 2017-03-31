Around Town visits Eric Solorio Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have the honor this morning to focus our attentions on a great school, doing great things. Our hats off to the students and teachers at Eric Solorio Academy in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Solorio High School, 5400 S St Louis Ave, Chicago, IL 60632, http://auslchicago.org/

Eric Solorio Academy, operated by AUSL, has been named one of the top 20 high schools in Chicago by the Chicago Magazine, has earned a level 1+ rating by CPS, and is #1 on Schoolhound’s list of the Top 10 Illinois High Schools that Exceed Expectations. Solorio provides students with rigorous academics, superior fine arts, an array of top-tier athletics, and high-performing clubs. We offer a Double-Honors, college prep Scholars Cohort intended for high-achieving, motivated students. Scholars are enrolled in AP courses and begin earning college credit freshman year! Through a partnership with Rasmussen college, as well as AP and dual credit classes, electives in Engineering, Computer Science and Biotechnology, internships with Fortune 500 companies, and Junior and Senior Seminars, every student leaves Solorio ready to succeed in college and beyond. With the support of our two college coaches and alumni coordinator, Solorio graduates have received over $20 million in scholarships this past year alone, including three Posse Scholars. We are one of our city's best kept secrets, a true hidden gem on the southwest side.