2 house fires on same block in Western Springs in 24 hours

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — Two houses on the same block in Western Springs caught fire 24 hours apart, and neighbors believe an arsonist is at work.

The first fire happened Wednesday night in a vacant house in the 4900 block of Woodland Ave. — where another fire was reported just three weeks ago.

Then Thursday evening, another vacant house — two doors north — caught fire. The home was being readied by its owner for a new tenant.

Police suspect arson there. No one was injured.