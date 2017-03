× Widespread 1 to 2-inch rains trigger River Flood Warnings across the Chicago area

Widespread overnight rainfall ranged from 1 to 2-inches across the Chicago area and additional rainfall of an inch or more has fallen Thursday forenoon resulting in anticipated river rises to near bankfull or minor flooding. Minor flooding is occurring on the Kankakee River at Shelby, affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana. The Illinois River at Ottawa and LaSalle is expected to go into minor flood Friday, as is Des Plaines River at Russell and Gurnee (flood late tonight) and the East DuPage River at Bolingbrook.

Following is a Summary of the latest river stages/forecasts as of Thursday morning…