Weekend should be mostly dry
-
Mild and mostly dry weekend possible
-
Last week of the year looks mostly dry
-
Mostly mild weekend
-
Mostly mild weekend – and more
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Snow possible this weekend
-
Snow again this weekend?
-
Cold with snow expected this weekend
-
Snowy and cold weekend ahead
-
-
Mild holiday weekend then a drop in temps
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up