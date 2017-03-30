Watch ex-Bear Brandon Marshall react to seeing naked Jay Cutler pic for first time

Former Chicago Bear Brandon Marshall could not believe his eyes when he was shown what Jay Cutler is up to these days.

Earlier this week, Cutler’s wife Kristin Cavallari posted a photo to Instagram of the ex-Bears quarterback in the buff while on their vacation in Mexico.

"Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free" – @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

TMZ reporters approached Marshall and his wife to ask him what he thought about the nude picture of his former teammate.

“She didn’t post any nude pics,” Marshall hesitantly responded.

That’s when the reporter assured the NFL star that Cavallari did indeed post the photo, and showed him.

Marshall laughs uncontrollably and even calls his wife over to take a look at the picture.

“Jay, what the hell you doing? Jay Cutler, I’ve known you since we got drafted in 2006. What the hell you doing.”

