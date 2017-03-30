Video captures brawl at United Center during McDonald’s All American game

CHICAGO — A brawl broke out in a concourse at Chicago’s United Center during Wednesday’s McDonald’s All American game.

The Sun-Times received images of the fight involving about a dozen people.

The game itself featured the top high school basketball players in America, and attracted about 10,000 fans.

The organizers of the game expressed disappointment over the unruly behavior, and gratitude for the work of United Center security and Chicago police in restoring order.

Warning: Language and behavior in video below may be disturbing for some viewers