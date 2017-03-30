× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory until 8:45AM CDT for portions of Will, DuPage and Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana

An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory has been issued effective until 8:45AM CDT this Thursday morning for central Will, southeastern DuPage and all of Cook County in Illinois and northern Lake County in Indiana due to indications of heavy rains depicted by weather radar.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Chicago, Naperville, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland

Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers

Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Calumet City, Chicago

Heights, East Chicago and Schererville.