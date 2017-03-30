× Thursday’s downpours were Chicago’s heaviest in 18 months

Thursday was a washout across the Chicago area as waves of heavy rain soaked the city under leaden skies and a raw, damp chill. The rain, which began late Wednesday night, officially totaled 1.78 inches at O’Hare, making it the city’s heaviest 24-hour precipitation total since the 2.41 inches that fell Sept. 18, 2015.

Many area totals topped 2 inches, resulting in flooding along area rivers and streams, along with typical urban-type flooding of streets, basements and low-lying areas.

March is expected to bow out on a cloudy and chilly note Friday, accompanied by strong and gusty north winds, and some drizzle or sprinkles. A brief return of sunshine will mark April’s open on Saturday, but clouds and more rain will return Sunday night and continue into Monday afternoon, though the bulk of the rain should end before the White Sox home opener at 3 p.m.