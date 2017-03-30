Sports Illustrated Model Hunter McGrady on Embracing Your Body Image

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hunter McGrady is on the forefront of a very important movement in women’s fashion and women’s history in general. She is a gorgeous “plus size” model who is featured in the pages of Sports Illustrated’s latest Swim Suit issue as a “rookie of the year,” and is making history as the curviest model ever to be featured in the magazine.

Born and raised in Southern California, she grew up in the Malibu Mountains. She is the child of a former model from Iceland and an actor/artist father. Hunter and her siblings were homeschooled and followed their parents around the globe for their work, learning the ins and outs of the modeling and entertainment industries early on.

Hunter has deep rooted seeds at Wilhelmina, the agency where she is now signed. Her mother was personally mentored by the eponymous modelling agency founder, Wilhelmina Cooper. When Hunter followed her dream of moving to New York to pursue modeling, the voluptuous beauty quickly became a signed and working curve model and a part of the Wilhelmina family.

Hunter is extremely passionate about the body positivity movement taking shape in magazines, on social media and in entertainment on all platforms. She says, “The same industry that created this self-imposed ‘standard’ of beauty is now finally breaking those stagnant rules and setting women free of past antiquated beliefs and stigma.”

Hunter has been a size 4 to 18 and can relate to women of all sizes. Hunter’s dream is to communicate to women that they too can be in love within their own skin, and be strong, powerful and confident. She believes one day there will be no more division of “plus size” or otherwise, we will simply embrace our differences.

When Hunter isn’t modelling, she is involved in a very special charity which she has been working with for the last four years. 1 Heart 1 Mission is a non-profit providing orphans in Haiti with food, education and clothing. She is personally involved with the staff and children, and has recently used her platform to have new shoes donated to the children the charity works with.