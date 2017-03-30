Wisconsin police called to stop kids street hockey game join in on fun instead

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police officers in Wisconsin are being lauded for letting kids just being kids.

Officers with the Janseville Police Department were recently called about a safety concern in the area of South Main Street and Oakland Avenue.

The call was about children playing street hockey in the roadway. Officers Jeremy Wiley and Derek Mussey and Sergeant Jimmy Holford III responded to the call.

Upon arrival, they secured a one block area of the street, and played hockey with the kids for half an hour.

.The officers then talked with the kids and determined other areas close by where the kids can play hockey more safely in the future

A video of the hockey game went viral on Facebook, with over 2 million views.

The Janseville Police Department put out a statement saying,”We encourage our officers to connect with kids and citizens alike as a means of increasing community trust and cooperation. Way to go officers!”