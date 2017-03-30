Peggy Whitson, world’s oldest spacewoman, sets spacewalking record

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world’s oldest and most experienced spacewoman has just set another record, this time for spacewalking.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson floated out on the eighth spacewalk of her career Thursday morning, 250 miles up at the International Space Station. That’s the most spacewalks ever performed by a woman.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson broke @Astro_Suni's spacewalk record at 11:51am ET today. She is on her 8th #spacewalk now. https://t.co/LgLjwJtpQw pic.twitter.com/CLYitGcPKm — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2017

Whitson and her spacewalking partner, Shane Kimbrough, need to complete prep work on a docking port. Kimbrough disconnected the port during a spacewalk last Friday. Flight controllers in Houston moved it to a new location Sunday. It will serve as a parking spot for future commercial crew capsules.

Midway through Thursday’s spacewalk, Whitson will surpass the current record for women of 50 hours and 40 minutes of total accumulated spacewalking time.

The 57-year-old Whitson has been in orbit since November.

