CHICAGO – Portions of the Dan Ryan have reopened after authorities were investigating a report of a shooting.

UPDATE: NB DAN RYAN LOCALS at 31st- 2 left lanes now open; ramp to 31st still closed. Reports of Shooting pic.twitter.com/YFAfehxebH — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 30, 2017

According to state police, a vehicle was struck but no one was injured.

Northbound locals lanes were are closed at 35th during a portion of the afternoon rush hour.

Reports of shooting. NB Dan Ryan local traffic diverted off at 35th. pic.twitter.com/BIEzQxJnKR — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 30, 2017

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.