McDonald’s to switch to fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders

OAK BROOK, Ill. — McDonald’s says by the middle of next year, all its Quarter Pounders will be served with fresh — not frozen — beef and cooked fresh to order.

Today we've announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. pic.twitter.com/Bdf99ALlxw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 30, 2017

McDonald’s tested the “fresh beef” concept at hundreds of its restaurants in Oklahoma and Texas.

Now the concept will spread to a “majority” of McDonald’s restaurants. Alaska and Hawaii won’t make the switch for logistical reasons.

The company CEO says the move is part of McDonald’s plans to offer a better experience for customers, but the announcement had some people on Twitter wondering what they’ve been eating all this time.