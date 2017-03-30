Lunchbreak: Bourbon glazed, smoked port shoulder tacos prepared by The Signature Room chef Cardel Reid

Chef Cardel Reid

The Signature Room

875 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

(312) 787-9596

www.signatureroom.com/

Bourbon Glazed, Smoked Pork Shoulder Tacos

Ingredients:

1 pork shoulder

4 cloves garlic, smashed

1 oz onion, medium dice

1/2 tsp fennel seed

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 oz canola oil

6 oz bourbon

1 1/2 oz brown sugar

4 oz orange juice

10 oz pork stock

1 bay leaf

6 all spice

1 oz salt

Directions:

In a sauce pot, saute onion, garlic, fennel, bay leaf, all spice, and thyme in canola oil (a little color is ok). Add bourbon and cook off the liquid, add brown sugar and orange juice and reduce by half, then add pork stock and the pork shoulder. Wrap with foil and bake at 300 degrees for 2 hours. Let it cool, then pull apart meat and reserve.

Pineapple, Black Bean, and Jalapeno Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

1 oz (2 Tbs) red onion

1/4 tsp garlic, minced

6 oz (3/4 cup) pineapple, grilled and diced

4 oz black beans

1 tsp jalapeno

1/2 oz (1 Tbs) radish, julienne

1 oz (2 Tbs) tomato

2 oz (4 Tbs) avocado

2 tsp cilantro

1 oz (2 Tbs) green onion, grilled and chopped

juice and zest of one lime

Directions:

Cook black beans, let cool in its liquid then poor off and put aside. Finely dice red onion, grilled pineapple, jalapeno, tomato, avocado, and green onion. Mix everything in a bowl, and then add the minced garlic, lime juice and zest, cilantro, and radish. Season with salt and pepper to taste and reserve in refrigerator.

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients:

2 oz (4 Tbs) yellow onion

4 cloves garlic

2 jalapenos

1 tomatillo

1/2 oz canola oil

Directions:

Dice onion, jalapeno, and tomatillo and toss with canola oil, salt, pepper, and garlic. Put on a baking sheet and roast in oven to get a little color. Remove from oven and let cool, then blend for a few seconds. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stuff smoked pork into corn or flour tortillas, top with roasted tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro, and bits of Nueske’s Applewood smoked bacon.