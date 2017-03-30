Josh Liss shares his optimism for the Bears on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Optimism about the Bulls is pretty rare, especially as the franchise deals with an unusual time of rebuilding yet not rebuilding.

It's even harder at times to get fired up about the Bears, who are completely rebuilding after a three-win season in 2016.

But Josh Liss managed to find some optimism for the latter during his appearance on Sports Feed Thursday evening.

He came on the show with Josh Frydman and explained why he feels a bit better about the Bears and the quarterback he thinks they should draft in a month. Josh also discussed the Bulls as they continue their push toward a playoff spot.

To watch his segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.